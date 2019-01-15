Senators' Craig Anderson: Targeting weekend return
The Senators hope Anderson (concussion) will be ready for the weekend, with the team on the road to play the Hurricanes on Friday and the Blues on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Anderson returned to practice Monday, which improves the chances of the veteran goalie dressing this weekend. The Senators only have two wins in the past 10 games without their workhorse available to stop pucks.
