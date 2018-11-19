Senators' Craig Anderson: Tending twine against Panthers

Anderson will guard the cage for Monday's clash with Florida, Callum Fraser of NHL.com reports.

Despite giving up four goals in two of his previous three outings, Anderson is still riding a three-game winning streak thanks to his offense. In fact, the netminder is currently sporting a career-worst 3.55 GAA yet remains tied for second in wins this season (nine). The veteran could be in line for a heavy workload considering the Panthers are putting the third most shots on net per game (35.4).