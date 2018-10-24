Senators' Craig Anderson: Tending twine Friday
Anderson will defend the cage versus the Avalanche on the road Friday.
Despite three outings in which he allowed four or more goals, Anderson has registered a 4-2-1 record with a .915 save percentage. The Avs are averaging 3.67 goals per game (seventh best in the league), and feature a top-heavy first line that has accounted for 60 percent of the team's goals this season and will represent a difficult out for the veteran netminder.
