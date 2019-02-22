Senators' Craig Anderson: Tending twine Friday

Anderson will defend the home net Friday against the Blue Jackets.

Mired in a slump, Anderson retakes the cage in search of his first win since Dec. 17. He has only appeared in the crease six times since then, but Anderson owns just a 4.15 GAA and .876 save percentage in those contests. While he's 0-2-0 at home, Anderson's 2.59 GAA and .907 save percentage provide a glimmer of hope that he will bust out of it, though the Senators are resting most of their key offensive contributors ahead of Monday's trade deadline and already traded Matt Duchene, who will suit up for Friday's foe.