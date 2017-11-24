Senators' Craig Anderson: Tending twine Friday

Anderson will be between the pipes versus the Blue Jackets on Friday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Anderson has lost three straight outings in which he posted a .897 save percentage. Fortunately for the netminder, he will be facing a Columbus team he has historically performed well against -- a career 12-5-0 record and 2.37 GAA -- which could help him get out of his slump.

