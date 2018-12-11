Senators' Craig Anderson: Tending twine in Music City

Anderson will start Tuesday's road game versus the Predators.

It will be Anderson's 27th start of the season and 28th appearance, putting him second in the league behind Marc-Andre Fleury (28 starts). The 37-year-old has been heavily utilized this year, and many would say that Ottawa must do a better job managing the veteran netminder's workload moving forward, or risk burning him out before season's end. Nashville is coming off consecutive losses but remains atop the Central Division with 39 points.