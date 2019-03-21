Senators' Craig Anderson: Tending twine Thursday

Anderson will patrol the blue paint against the Flames on the road Thursday.

Anderson appears to have conceded the starting job to Anders Nilsson, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering the 37-year-old Anderson is bogged down in a 14-game losing streak in which he is sporting a 3.59 GAA and .893 save percentage. The netminder is under contract for one more season at a $4.75 million cap hit, which will be a big contract for the Sens to eat if he is in fact serving as the No. 2.

