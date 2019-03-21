Senators' Craig Anderson: Tending twine Thursday
Anderson will patrol the blue paint against the Flames on the road Thursday.
Anderson appears to have conceded the starting job to Anders Nilsson, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering the 37-year-old Anderson is bogged down in a 14-game losing streak in which he is sporting a 3.59 GAA and .893 save percentage. The netminder is under contract for one more season at a $4.75 million cap hit, which will be a big contract for the Sens to eat if he is in fact serving as the No. 2.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Losing streak reaches 13•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Losing streak dates to mid-December•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Guarding net Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Comes up short again•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...