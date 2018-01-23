Senators' Craig Anderson: Tending twine Tuesday

Anderson will defend the cage against the Blues on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anderson allowed three-plus goals in each of his previous four outings and, unsurprisingly, earned a 1-3-0 record. While the netminder isn't getting a lot of offensive support from his teammates (2.69 goals per game), he is a shell of the player he was last season, when he racked up 25 wins in just 40 contests. St. Louis is averaging 33.3 shots and will look to pelt Anderson with as much rubber as possible Tuesday.