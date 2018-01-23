Senators' Craig Anderson: Tending twine Tuesday
Anderson will defend the cage against the Blues on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Anderson allowed three-plus goals in each of his previous four outings and, unsurprisingly, earned a 1-3-0 record. While the netminder isn't getting a lot of offensive support from his teammates (2.69 goals per game), he is a shell of the player he was last season, when he racked up 25 wins in just 40 contests. St. Louis is averaging 33.3 shots and will look to pelt Anderson with as much rubber as possible Tuesday.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 29 saves in Saturday's loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal against Toronto•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up three in loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Pegged for Thursday's start•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Stops 45 in victory•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...