Senators' Craig Anderson: Terrific in first start back
Anderson made a season-high 43 saves in Monday's 3-1 win over Buffalo.
Anderson hadn't played since suffering a knee injury on Dec. 7 but showed no ill effects in his return to the lineup, totaling his highest save total since last November. The 38-year-old is 6-8-0 on the season with a 2.88 GAA and a .909 save percentage.
