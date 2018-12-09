Senators' Craig Anderson: Third win in last nine

Anderson made 35 saves in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Penguins on Saturday night.

Anderson was exceptional -- he stoned Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel. But he is just 3-6 in his last nine games and every night continues to be an adventure for Anderson and Ottawa. There are better options for your net.

