Senators' Craig Anderson: Third win in last nine
Anderson made 35 saves in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Penguins on Saturday night.
Anderson was exceptional -- he stoned Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel. But he is just 3-6 in his last nine games and every night continues to be an adventure for Anderson and Ottawa. There are better options for your net.
