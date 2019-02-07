Senators' Craig Anderson: Torpedoed in Toronto
Anderson stopped 25 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.
That's now four straight losses for Anderson since he returned to action from a concussion, although this was the first one in which he gave up more than three goals. The veteran netminder remains underwater on the season with a 14-17-3 record, and his 3.55 GAA would be the worst mark of his career if he can't turn things around down the stretch.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: In tough versus Maple Leafs•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets no support in tight contest•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Matching up against Detroit•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Falls to Coyotes•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Coyotes on Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Suffers narrow loss in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...