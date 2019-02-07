Senators' Craig Anderson: Torpedoed in Toronto

Anderson stopped 25 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

That's now four straight losses for Anderson since he returned to action from a concussion, although this was the first one in which he gave up more than three goals. The veteran netminder remains underwater on the season with a 14-17-3 record, and his 3.55 GAA would be the worst mark of his career if he can't turn things around down the stretch.