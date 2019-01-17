Senators' Craig Anderson: Traveling with team
Anderson (concussion) will travel with the team for its upcoming two-game road trip, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports.
The Senators' netminder has sat out the past 11 games with a concussion but will accompany the team on its mini two-game road trip. Traveling with the team is an encouraging step forward, with Anderson standing an outside shot of playing either Friday or Saturday on the road. Failing that, his next chance to start comes Tuesday at home against the Coyotes.
