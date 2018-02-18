Senators' Craig Anderson: Turns aside 35 shots

Anderson allowed three goals on 38 shots in a 6-3 victory over the Rangers on Saturday.

It's been a really rough season for Anderson, but he continues to trend in the right direction. He is 5-2-0 with a .921 save percentage in his last seven games. Anderson has now also won five straight decisions. Salvaging this season as he appears to be doing is the best Anderson owners can hope for at this point.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories