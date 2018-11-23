Senators' Craig Anderson: Will face Stars away from home

Anderson will man the crease Friday versus the Stars, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

The Senators' netminder will hope to hand Dallas a third straight loss Friday. However, Anderson has allowed 11 goals over his last two starts and has been extremely shaky for extended stretches this season. Meanwhile, the Stars have struggled to score for most of 2018-19 and sit 25th in the NHL with 2.73 goals per game.