Senators' Craig Anderson: Will not return
Anderson will not return to Saturday's game against the Flyers after suffering a lower-body injury in the first period.
Anders Nilsson took over for Anderson after the veteran was forced to depart Saturday's contest. The Senators will hope Anderson's latest injury isn't too serious, and they'll likely provide another update after the game.
