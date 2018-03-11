Senators' Craig Anderson: Will patrol blue paint Monday
Anderson will be the road starter for Monday's game against the Panthers, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
It's been a rough campaign for Anderson, posting a .901 save percentage and 3.24 GAA on the way to a 19-20-2 record. Even when Anderson does play respectably, he's rarely rewarded due to the 25th-ranked offense in front of him. To make matters worse, the Panthers have been out for blood lately, winning eight of nine outings and scoring 4.11 goals per game in that span.
