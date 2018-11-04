Senators' Craig Anderson: Will start in blue paint Sunday
Anderson will tend the twine versus the Lightning on Sunday.
Anderson started Saturday against the Sabres but was pulled in the first period after yielding three goals on 10 shots in a game they eventually lost 9-2. The veteran netminder carries a .909 save percentage into the matchup against the Lightning, who rank seventh in the league with a 52.86 Corsi For percentage and sixth with 3.5 goals per game.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Yanked early against Sabres•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Calm under pressure in win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Protecting net versus Buffalo•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Solid in relief•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Battles extremely hard in Sunday's OT loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...