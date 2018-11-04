Senators' Craig Anderson: Will start in blue paint Sunday

Anderson will tend the twine versus the Lightning on Sunday.

Anderson started Saturday against the Sabres but was pulled in the first period after yielding three goals on 10 shots in a game they eventually lost 9-2. The veteran netminder carries a .909 save percentage into the matchup against the Lightning, who rank seventh in the league with a 52.86 Corsi For percentage and sixth with 3.5 goals per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories