Senators' Craig Anderson: Will tend twine Saturday

Anderson will patrol the crease in Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs.

After a rough patch at the end of January, the Senators have bounced back to win four of five games in February. Anderson is riding a three-game win streak, where he allowed three goals on over 30 shots in each contest. However, the Maple Leafs won't be handing out any favors, as they enter Saturday's matchup winning six of seven games and scoring at least three goals in each win. Therefore, Anderson could be a risky start in this Atlantic Division outing.