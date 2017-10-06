Senators' Craig Anderson: Will try for better outcome Saturday

Anderson will patrol the blue paint Saturday night versus the visiting Red Wings.

The veteran netminder will be hoping for much better results after coughing up four goals on 28 shots to the Capitals on Thursday, resulting in an Opening Night overtime loss. He's gone 6-8-3 with a 2.81 GAA and .915 save percentage lifetime against the Wings, which doesn't exactly inspire confidence in using him on a 15-game slate.