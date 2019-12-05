Senators' Craig Anderson: Wins in return from injury
Anderson (lower body) allowed two goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Anderson's return to the crease helped the Senators snap a team five-game losing streak. The 38-year-old improved to 5-8-0 with a 2.89 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 15 appearances this season. Anderson will likely be eased back into action, but Anders Nilsson has struggled at times. The top goaltending job is very much up for grabs.
