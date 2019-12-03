Senators' Craig Anderson: Won't dress against Vancouver

Anderson (lower body) won't dress for Tuesday's clash with the Canucks, but he's expected to start between the pipes Wednesday against Edmonton, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.

Anderson will get one more night off Tuesday, but he's on track to be activated off injured reserve before making his 15th appearance of the campaign Wednesday in Edmonton. The veteran netminder has registered a 4-8-0 record while posting a 2.96 GAA and .904 save percentage this season.