Senators' Craig Anderson: Won't dress against Vancouver
Anderson (lower body) won't dress for Tuesday's clash with the Canucks, but he's expected to start between the pipes Wednesday against Edmonton, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.
Anderson will get one more night off Tuesday, but he's on track to be activated off injured reserve before making his 15th appearance of the campaign Wednesday in Edmonton. The veteran netminder has registered a 4-8-0 record while posting a 2.96 GAA and .904 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Takes shots in Monday's practice•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Lands on IR•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Sitting for precautionary reasons•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets no help in Columbus•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Draws Monday's start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.