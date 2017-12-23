Senators' Craig Anderson: Won't dress Saturday
As expected, Anderson (illness) will be unavailable in any capacity against the Panthers on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
According this latest report, Anderson finally ate after two days Saturday morning, so he'll understandably have to defer to Mike Condon and AHL call-up Daniel Taylor in the upcoming contest. Fortunately, due to the holiday break, Anderson will have four days to rest before the next game in Boston.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Falters in shootout•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Thursday in Tampa Bay•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up six Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Shuts out Habs in NHL100 Classic•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...