Senators' Craig Anderson: Won't dress Saturday

As expected, Anderson (illness) will be unavailable in any capacity against the Panthers on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

According this latest report, Anderson finally ate after two days Saturday morning, so he'll understandably have to defer to Mike Condon and AHL call-up Daniel Taylor in the upcoming contest. Fortunately, due to the holiday break, Anderson will have four days to rest before the next game in Boston.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories