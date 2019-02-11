Senators' Craig Anderson: Won't dress Tuesday

Anderson (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

It seems general manager Pierre Dorion's statement that Anderson would be available versus Carolina was a bit premature, as the netminder will actually miss Tuesday's tilt. Anders Nilsson will get the starting nod and the team will call up a player from the minors, likely Mike Condon or Marcus Hogberg, to serve as the backup.