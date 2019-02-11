Senators' Craig Anderson: Won't practice Monday
Anderson suffered a "very minor tweak" prior to Monday's practice session according to general manager Pierre Dorion, but is expected to still be available versus Carolina on Tuesday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
It sounds like the decision to keep Anderson off the ice Monday is strictly precautionary and the netminder remains in line to start against the Hurricanes, though an official starter hasn't been named yet. The 37-year-old is having a down year thus far, as he is 14-17-3 while sporting a career-worst 3.55 GAA. If the Sens decide to sell off their top talent at the trade deadline, Anderson's numbers could get even worse down the stretch.
