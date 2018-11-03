Senators' Craig Anderson: Yanked early against Sabres

Anderson was pulled late in the first period Saturday after coughing up three goals on 10 shots in a 9-2 loss to the Sabres.

Backup Mike McKenna didn't fare much better, stopping only 25 of 31 shots in relief as the Sens got routed. Anderson was coming off a 46-save performance Thursday at home against these same Sabres, but the veteran netminder wasn't able to bail out his defense this time. He'll carry a .909 save percentage into his next start, which could come as soon as Sunday against Tampa Bay given his light workload in this one.