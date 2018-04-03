The Senators recalled Taylor from AHL Belleville on Tuesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Mike Condon (upper body) won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Sabres, so Taylor will likely backup Craig Anderson in Buffalo. The 31-year-old netminder will be demoted to the minors as soon as Condon is cleared to return.

