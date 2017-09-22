Senators' Daniel Taylor: Designated for waivers
Taylor was waived by the Senators on Friday for the purpose of reassignment, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sunreports.
Taylor did log half a game of preseason action Sept. 18 against the Leafs in which he faced 15 shots on goal -- allowing just one to find the back of the net. Unfortunately for the 31-year-old, the Sens are pretty deep in goal, so cracking the 23-man roster this year is probably a longshot at best.
