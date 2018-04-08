Taylor made 30 saves on 34 shots Saturday, as his first NHL game of the year closed out his team's season with a 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

There wasn't anything memorable about Taylor's numbers, but that's been true of whoever Ottawa has put in the goal this season. Taylor was under a one-year contract this year and will become a free agent, and odds are that he'll be playing next year in the AHL, whether it's with Belleville again or another organization.

