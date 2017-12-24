Senators' Daniel Taylor: Heads back to minors
Taylor was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Saturday.
Taylor was with the parent club for less than 24 hours as relief for Craig Anderson who is battling an illness. The 31-year-old backstop hasn't played in a NHL game since the 2012-13 season, when he posted a 1-1-0 record and .912 save percentage for the Flames.
