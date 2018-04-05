Senators' Daniel Taylor: Patrolling crease Saturday
Taylor will tend the twine for Saturday's season finale against the Bruins, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Taylor will log his first NHL game since 2012-13 when he was with Calgary. The 31-year-old spent the past four seasons playing overseas before linking up with Ottawa this offseason. The Englishman will spent the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Belleville, given that both Craig Anderson and Mike Condon are also under contract next year.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...