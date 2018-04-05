Taylor will tend the twine for Saturday's season finale against the Bruins, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Taylor will log his first NHL game since 2012-13 when he was with Calgary. The 31-year-old spent the past four seasons playing overseas before linking up with Ottawa this offseason. The Englishman will spent the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Belleville, given that both Craig Anderson and Mike Condon are also under contract next year.