Taylor was reassigned to AHL Belleville, per the official AHL transaction log.

With Ottawa's season coming to a close, Taylor will bump down to AHL Belleville, and receive some playing time as the minor league season comes to a close. The 31-year-old received his only start of the season Saturday against Boston, but was just able to stop 30 of 34 shots on goal in his first NHL appearance since 2012-13.