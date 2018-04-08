Senators' Daniel Taylor: Sent to AHL
Taylor was reassigned to AHL Belleville, per the official AHL transaction log.
With Ottawa's season coming to a close, Taylor will bump down to AHL Belleville, and receive some playing time as the minor league season comes to a close. The 31-year-old received his only start of the season Saturday against Boston, but was just able to stop 30 of 34 shots on goal in his first NHL appearance since 2012-13.
