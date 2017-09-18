Senators' Daniel Taylor: Will see action Monday
Taylor will man the crease for the second half of Monday's preseason contest versus Toronto, Brent Wallace of TSN Ottawa reports.
Taylor hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2012-13, when he logged two outings for Calgary. Since that time, the 31-year-old has toiled away in Europe -- primarily in the KHL. Last year with Novosibirsk, the netminder went 12-11-0 with a 1.75 GAA. Mike Condon has the inside track for the No. 2 job -- especially after how he stepped up in 2016-17 -- with Taylor possibly auditioning for the other 30 teams in the league.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...