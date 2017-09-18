Taylor will man the crease for the second half of Monday's preseason contest versus Toronto, Brent Wallace of TSN Ottawa reports.

Taylor hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2012-13, when he logged two outings for Calgary. Since that time, the 31-year-old has toiled away in Europe -- primarily in the KHL. Last year with Novosibirsk, the netminder went 12-11-0 with a 1.75 GAA. Mike Condon has the inside track for the No. 2 job -- especially after how he stepped up in 2016-17 -- with Taylor possibly auditioning for the other 30 teams in the league.