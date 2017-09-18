Play

Taylor will man the crease for the second half of Monday's preseason contest versus Toronto, Brent Wallace of TSN Ottawa reports.

Taylor hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2012-13, when he logged two outings for Calgary. Since that time, the 31-year-old has toiled away in Europe -- primarily in the KHL. Last year with Novosibirsk, the netminder went 12-11-0 with a 1.75 GAA. Mike Condon has the inside track for the No. 2 job -- especially after how he stepped up in 2016-17 -- with Taylor possibly auditioning for the other 30 teams in the league.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories