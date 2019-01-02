The Canucks traded Archibald and goaltender Anders Nilsson to Ottawa in exchange for Mike McKenna, Tom Pyatt, and a 2019 sixth-round pick.

Archibald has only two points in nine NHL games, with the 28-year-old spending most of his time with AHL Utica this season. In 2018-19, the right winger has scored 11 goals and 16 points in 23 minor-league games, but it remains to be seen what type of role Archibald will fill with the struggling Senators who, with each passing day, fall further and further out of playoff contention. Even if he carves out a consistent NHL role with his new club, Archibald's lack of production makes him a low-value commodity in fantasy.