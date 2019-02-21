Senators' Darren Archibald: Back with NHL club
Archibald was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Archibald has frequently shuffled about the organization's ranks this season, but it's worth noting that the roster makeup of the parent club could change drastically since the team's top point-getters -- Matt Duchene (undisclosed) and Mark Stone -- are considered attractive trade pieces ahead of Monday's deadline. Archibald has compiled 14 points (six goals, eight assists) over 54 games at the top level, covering stints between the Canucks and Senators.
