Senators' Darren Archibald: Bounces back to the show
Archibald was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday.
Archibaled has suited up in one game for the Senators this season and his recall comes just a day after being demoted to the minors. This move was facilitated by Mark Borowiecki being sidelined with a foot injury, though it remains to be seen whether or not Archibald will crack the lineup for Thursday's contest in Detroit. Regardless, Archibald shouldn't be counted upon for offensive production.
