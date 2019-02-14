Archibald was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Archibaled has suited up in one game for the Senators this season and his recall comes just a day after being demoted to the minors. This move was facilitated by Mark Borowiecki being sidelined with a foot injury, though it remains to be seen whether or not Archibald will crack the lineup for Thursday's contest in Detroit. Regardless, Archibald shouldn't be counted upon for offensive production.