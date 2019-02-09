Senators' Darren Archibald: Brought up to NHL
Archibald was recalled from AHL Belleville on Saturday.
Archibald's services are needed since Mikkel Boedker (abdomen) is on injured reserve. The former doesn't have much to offer in fantasy leagues since his status depends on the health of more established players.
