Senators' Darren Archibald: Drops to minors
The Senators assigned Archibald to AHL Belleville on Sunday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Archibald played in one game with the big club during this stint, logging just 4:21 TOI and blocking a shot. The Senators only have 11 healthy forwards on the roster now. Therefore, either Mikkel Boedker (abdomen) or Jack Rodewald (undisclosed) are nearing recovery or Archibald will likely be recalled for Monday's game versus the Blackhawks.
