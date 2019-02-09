Senators' Darren Archibald: Heading to minors
Archibald was sent down to AHL Belleville on Saturday.
Archibald hasn't suited up for the big club since Jan. 12 and didn't see any game action during his latest stint with Ottawa. He's eclipsed 10 minutes of ice time just once in 10 NHL appearances this season.
