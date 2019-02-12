Senators' Darren Archibald: Moves up to NHL level
The Senators recalled Archibald from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Between stops in Ottawa and Vancouver this season, Archibald has tallied one goal and one assist across 10 games while averaging less than eight minutes of ice time per appearance. He'll likely be ticketed for a bottom-six role or serve as a healthy scratch for the duration of his stint with the parent club.
