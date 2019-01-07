Archibald was promoted from AHL Belleville on Monday.

Acquired by the Senators on Jan. 2, Archibald would be making his Ottawa debut if he slots into the lineup versus the Ducks on Wednesday. The team is heading out on a three-game swing through California, so it likely wanted to have a spare forward should somebody pick up an injury. In his nine outings for the Canucks this season, the winger logged two points, 12 PIM and eight hits while averaging a mere 7:38 of ice time.