Senators' Darren Archibald: Sent right back to AHL
Archibald was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports.
Archibald was called up Thursday morning, ahead of a road contest against the Devils, but he turned in a minus-2 rating and failed to record a shot over 9:50 of ice time in the 4-0 loss. Apparently, the Senators have altered their short-term plans with the trade deadline looming, and it involves highly touted forward prospect Drake Batherson getting another shot at the top level.
