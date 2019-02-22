Archibald was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports.

Archibald was called up Thursday morning, ahead of a road contest against the Devils, but he turned in a minus-2 rating and failed to record a shot over 9:50 of ice time in the 4-0 loss. Apparently, the Senators have altered their short-term plans with the trade deadline looming, and it involves highly touted forward prospect Drake Batherson getting another shot at the top level.