Perron scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Perron had two points within the first 8:11 of the game, opening the scoring and assisting on a Drake Batherson goal. This ended a small three-game slide for Perron. He's now at four goals, 15 points, 40 shots on net, 39 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 30 appearances. He's averaged just 13:51 of ice time this year, but the winger is making the most of his limited usage.