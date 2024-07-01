Perron signed a two-year, $8 million contract with Ottawa on Monday.
Perron accounted for 17 goals, 47 points, 151 shots on net and 111 hits in 76 regular-season outings for Detroit in 2023-24. The 36-year-old forward should be able to supply some secondary scoring for the Senators in 2024-25 as a middle-six option.
