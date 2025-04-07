Perron scored a goal in Sunday's 4-0 shutout win over Columbus.

Perron found the back of the net for Ottawa's third goal of the game. With Sunday's tally, Perron ended a five-game scoreless streak after putting together a 10-point, 13-point run. Overall, the 36-year-old winger has nine goals and 15 points in 39 appearances this season. Unless he can get back into the scoring run he experienced throughout March, there are likely better options on the waiver wire in fantasy for the remainder of Ottawa's regular season.