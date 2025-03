Perron scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 win over San Jose.

Perron hammered in a rebound at 8:31 of the third period. It stood as the winner. He missed a big chunk of this season due to a back injury, and he has struggled to find his offensive stride. Perron has scored just two goals and three assists and fired 40 shots in 21 games so far. And he's riding a minus-10 rating.