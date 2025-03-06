Perron scored a goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Perron has scored twice over his last three contests, adding four shots on net and eight hits in that span. The 36-year-old winger's first season in Ottawa has been marred by absences, one for a personal matter and another due to a back injury, but he appears to be finding a rhythm now. He has six points, 42 shots, 39 hits and a minus-9 rating over 23 appearances. Perron still offers a little intrigue for fantasy as a top-six forward -- he just needs to be somewhat consistent down the stretch.