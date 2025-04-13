Perron (rest) won't play against Philadelphia on Sunday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Perron is probably getting a game off to rest before the beginning of the playoffs. If that's the case, he could return to action against Chicago on Tuesday or versus Carolina on Thursday. Perron has produced nine goals, 16 points, 70 shots on net and 70 hits in 41 appearances this season. With Perron and Ridly Greig (rest) not playing, Angus Crookshank and Nick Cousins (knee) will enter Sunday's lineup.
More News
-
Senators' David Perron: Lights lamp Sunday•
-
Senators' David Perron: Ten points in last 13 games•
-
Senators' David Perron: Another power-play goal Tuesday•
-
Senators' David Perron: Strikes on power play in win•
-
Senators' David Perron: Six points in last eight games•
-
Senators' David Perron: Tallies on power play•