Perron scored a power-play goal and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Perron has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of 11 games in March. He's got five goals (two on the power play) and three assists in that span, though his last multi-point effort was Feb. 3 versus the Predators. The veteran winger's consistency is still admirable, and he's also playing with the Senators' trademark physicality as well. Perron has six goals, 12 points (five on the power play), 49 shots on net, 58 hits and a minus-4 rating through 31 appearances this season.