Perron scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

Perron saw his ice time plummet to 10:25 despite him earning his first point of the season. The 37-year-old has added four shots on net, two hits and a minus-5 rating across five games. He had just 16 points in 43 regular-season outings in 2024-25 and has been in decline for a couple of years now, so it's possible he won't get his offense back on track, especially if he's confined to a depth role.