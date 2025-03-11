Perron scored a power-play goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Perron has three goals and an assist over five games in March. It's already his most productive month of the campaign, though he hasn't been able to exceed seven outings in any month yet in what's been a challenging season for the 36-year-old winger. He's now at eight points, 44 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-8 rating over 25 appearances. Perron should be able to keep a top-six role while his offense is hot, but the addition of Fabian Zetterlund from the Sharks gives the Senators a number of possibilities when constructing forward lines.